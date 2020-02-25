Snow heading out; bitter wind chills

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that snow will push out during the late evening hours but the concern for Wednesday morning will be bitter wind chills. Some areas could have wind chills down close to zero to start the day.

Look for the snow chances to end around midnight and the clouds begin to break in western Kansas. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, but north winds will make it feel colder. Highs will reach the upper 30s and north winds will go down throughout the day.

Expect a few sprinkles in central and eastern Kansas Thursday afternoon. It will be much milder as the week continues and by Friday most areas will be seeing highs into the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening snow ending, Cloudy and breezy. Wind: N 15-25g. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Turing partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: N/NW 10-20g. High: 38.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 24.

Thu: High: 49 Becoming mostly cloudy; PM sprinkles.

Fri: High: 57 LOw: 29 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 68 Low: 33 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 69 Low: 42 Turning mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 45 Turning mostly cloudy; chance for late night showers.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 42 Scattered AM showers; cloudy and breezy.