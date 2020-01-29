Snow is done, prepare for record warmth this weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the winter storm is in our rear view mirror, but it will take some time erase the snow on the ground, especially across southwest Kansas. Expect quite a few clouds today, a gentle breeze, and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Beware of fog and reduced visibility across central Kansas this morning. The fog will fade away this afternoon, but will return tonight and spread farther east to the Wichita area.

The tranquil trend of weather will continue through the end of the week. Near normal numbers, both at night and during the day, will be accompanied by passing clouds and a light breeze.

Near record warmth is headed our way this weekend. In fact, as highs climb into the lower 70s on Sunday, it could be warmer in Kansas on Super Bowl Sunday than it will be in Miami, Florida!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; partial afternoon clearing. Wind: N 5-10. High: 38.

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of dense fog. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Partial clearing with patchy fog. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 29.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 30. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 64. Low: 38. Mostly sunny; much warmer.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 47. Mostly sunny; unseasonably warm.

Mon: High: 62. Low: 29. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 32. Low: 13. Windy and much colder with snow showers.