Snow is over and a warming trend begins

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says the snow is over and now the focus is on the warming trend that will continue for the remainder of the week. In fact, by the end of the week, most areas will be back above normal.

Temperatures will be down in the teens early Tuesday with clear skies. Highs will reach the 40s in central and western Kansas. Where the snow is deepest (farther east), it will be colder with highs in the 30s.

It will get even warmer on Wednesday with most areas climbing to near 50.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing and cold. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 41.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W/NW 5-10. Low: 19.

Wed: High: 48 Sunny.

Thu: High: 51 LOw: 28 Mostly sunny; bit breezy in the afternoon.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 30 AM clouds, then mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 29 Sunny and warmer.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 34 Sunny to mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.