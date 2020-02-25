Snow leads to crashes in NC Kansas

Emergency crews were called to multiple crashes across north-central Kansas due to heavy snow.

Parts of Kansas saw more than six inches of snow in just a matter of hours.

I-70 was closed for a few hours Tuesday morning between Salina and Ellsworth due to slide-offs and crashes, but it was re-opened as of around 10:30 a.m.

One crash near Lindsborg turned fatal, according to KHP Trooper Ben Gardner. No details have been released on that crash.

Troopers advise drivers to stay home if you can, and slow down if you must be out on the roads today.