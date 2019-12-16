K-DOT snow-plow trucks involved in pair of crashes

A pair of south-central Kansas crashes Sunday (Dec. 15) leave two Kansas Department of Transportation snow-plow trucks out of service. In at least one of the crashes, the driver of the car that hit the snow plow suffered a serious injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"In both crashes, motorists hit the plow trucks from behind, causing damage to equipment mounted on the back of the trucks," K-DOT says.

One crash happened in Wichita, the other just north of K-196, south of Newton. The crash near Newton was the one with the reported injury. K-DOT says it wasn't clear whether the driver of the car in the Wichita crash was injured. In both crashes, the K-DOT snow-plow drivers weren't hurt.

K-DOT says the snow-plow trucks must operate at lower speeds and says drivers need to practice courtesy and patience.

"Motorists should be alert and slow down when approaching plow trucks and give the trucks extra space," K-DOT says.