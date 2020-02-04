Snow possible for some Tuesday night

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says snow will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning, with the primary impact being in southeastern Kansas.

Snow will be possible overnight, starting in south central Kansas after midnight. That will continue, primarily in the southeastern part of the state, through the day on Wednesday. For the morning commute, snow will be possible right along and to the southeast of the Turnpike. Snow will continue for southeastern Kansas through the day on Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Snow accumulations will be light for most of our area, with Wichita receiving up to an inch possible.

It will stay cold, with highs in the 30s Wednesday, but we'll warm up through the rest of the week. Highs will reach the 40s on Thursday and the low 50s by the end of the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Light snow late. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Morning flurries (up to 1" possible) then mostly cloudy afternoon. Wind: N 5-10; gusty. High: 33.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 18.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 42.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 26 More clouds than sun.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix.