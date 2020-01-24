Snow showers move out, warmer weather on the way to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s snow showers are long gone, but there are a few slick spots on area roads, so please travel with care. Clearing skies, a lighter breeze, and highs in the 40s are on tap for this afternoon.

Warmer weather is coming to Kansas this weekend. Highs in the 40s and 50s on Saturday will be replaced by 50s and 60s on Sunday. The bonus will be a relatively light breeze and mostly blue skies.

Our next weather maker will move through the state early next week. While rain and snow look like a safe bet, it looks like amounts will be on the low side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Gradual clearing. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 42.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; cold. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; not as cold. Wind: E/N 5-10. Low: 34.

Sun: High: 58. Low: 32. Few clouds early; mostly sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 54. Low: 35. Mild with increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 47. Low: 30. Mix of light rain/snow early.

Wed: High: 48. Low: 31. Mix of sun and clouds.

Thu: High: 43. Low: 25. Mainly cloudy; cooler.