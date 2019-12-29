Snow will end, but chilly weather sticks around

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the snow will end but it will stay chilly for the start of the work week.

Snow showers will end for central Kansas, moving to the east, around 8-9 p.m. The sky will clear tonight and lows will drop into the 20s across the state. The wind will stick around, with gusts around 30-40 mph. When you factor in the wind, it will feel more like single digits for the northwest in the morning and the teens for the rest of the state.

Sunshine will take over in the afternoon and highs will warm into the 30s and 40s. The wind will stick around, too, with gusts around 30-40 mph in the afternoon.

We'll stay sunny and we'll get a little warmer through the middle of the week. Highs will reach the low 50s on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 15-20; gusty. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 25.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 47.

Wed: High: 53. Low: 29. Sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 34. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 48. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 54. Low: 32. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 45. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.