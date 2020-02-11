Snow, wintry mix, and rain possible Wednesday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says winter weather will be possible for central and eastern Kansas on Wednesday.

Tonight, we'll be mostly cloudy in the evening with the chance for a wintry mix late. This will be moving in from the southwest, into the Wichita area around 4 a.m. Overnight, lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Snow will be possible for central and eastern Kansas from about 4 - 9 a.m. Wednesday. Then, we'll have a chance for a rain/snow mix from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. By then, a trace to an inch of snow will be possible. In the afternoon, this will turn into rain showers, ending in the evening.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s, but it will get a lot colder on Thursday, even with a sunny sky. We'll start Thursday morning with lows in the teens and we'll only reach the upper 20s to lower 30s in the afternoon.

Highs will reach the 40s on Friday and the 50s for the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix late. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Morning snow, turning to wintry mix, then to rain. Wind: W 5-10. High: 41.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 16.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind: N/NE 10-20; gusty. High: 28.

Fri: High: 40 Low: 16 Sunny.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 42 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy.