Social distancing and tornado warnings: Worry about immediate threat first

With severe weather season underway in Kansas, some may find themselves in a situation where they're seeking shelter within the six foot thresh hold of someone outside of their household. Further, depending on the severity threat and where it happens, it may be possible for more than 10 people to be seeking shelter in a small space.

When it comes to trying to balance COVID-19 precautions with severe weather safety, the message from state emergency officials is clear: Worry about the immediate threat first.

"Above all, don't let the threat of a virus outweigh the need to go to shelter," says Jeff Welshans with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. "..."You always take care of the immediate threat first, versus something that may or may not happen."

Welshans says if you must decide between social distancing and taking shelter from a tornado...

"An approaching tornado is a bigger threat than exposure to the virus," he says.

If you aren't able to take shelter from a severe storm inside you home, Welsans says you should start preparing now.

"Have a plan before it occurs," he says. "And make sure the place you usually shelter, if you don't shelter in your home, is open."

Decisions on whether community shelters will open during a severe storm are made at the local level.

If a nearby community shelter is open and is your closest refuge from a tornado, you should still try to practice social distancing as much as possible, state leaders say.

"We should not let fear of the coronavirus blind us to the danger of an imminent tornado," Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said Tuesday. "If you have to seek refuge in a community shelter, Try to practice social distancing and other precautions as much as possible to minimize your risk."

Welshans reminds people who may not have a basement or access to a shelter to find an interior room without windows, like a closet or a bathroom and to cover yourself with pillows and blankets as protection from flying debris.