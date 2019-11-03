Social media threat prompts increased police presence at Truesdell Middle School

A social media threat is prompting an increased police presence at Truesdell Middle School on Monday.

A parent sent Eyewitness News an email sent by Principal Vicki Manning.

In the email, Manning says the district was made aware of a threat made on social media Sunday night. They are working with the Wichita Police Department to investigate and the student responsible will face appropriate consequences.

"I want to thank those who shared this information," Manning said in the email. "Our students know that when they see something, say something in order to maintain a safe school environment."

Manning says even though they believe the threat isn't true, there will be Wichita police officers and security officers at the school on Monday as a precaution.