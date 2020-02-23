Soggy Sunday, rain develops throughout the day

Today, scattered showers will develop throughout the day, first across southern Kansas then northward through the afternoon, rain will be off and on, as an area of low pressure moves along the Kansas/Oklahoma state-line. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

That chance for rain will end for western Kansas Sunday evening, but it will continue for central and eastern Kansas through Monday morning before it moves to the northeast. Highs will stay around 50 on Monday with the wind picking up across western Kansas. A second cold front will move into Kansas by Monday afternoon, ushering in much colder temperatures Monday night into Tuesday.

A weak disturbance will move across Kansas on Tuesday bringing a chance of a light wintry mix to the southern part of Kansas along with light snow to the north. Light snow will end Tuesday evening. Highs will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Tuesday. Dry and cold on Wednesday with highs in the 30s for most of Kansas. A warming trend begins on Thursday and will continue through next weekend with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Showers developing through the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 52.

Tonight: Rain likely, heavy at times, some thunder too. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 38.

Monday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 32.

Tue: High: 42 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy, late day rain/snow mix.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 25 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 31 Sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.