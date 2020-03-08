Soggy start to the work week

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says rain chances will return Sunday night into Monday for most of the state.

Showers and a few storms will start to pop up in western Kansas Sunday afternoon. They will move to the east, into central Kansas in the evening. The chance for rain will continue overnight, ending for western Kansas Monday morning and for central Kansas Monday afternoon. Most rain totals will stay under a quarter of an inch.

A cold front will move into western Kansas overnight, moving into central Kansas Monday morning. Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s for western Kansas and the upper 40s to lower 50s in central Kansas Monday morning. Highs Monday afternoon will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We'll have a few light rain showers possible early Wednesday morning, but most of the state will stay dry Tuesday through Thursday with a mostly sunny sky. We'll gradually get warmer through then, with highs around 70 by Thursday.

Another round of rain will be possible Friday afternoon through Saturday for most of the state. Northwestern Kansas could even see a rain/snow mix by the end of the week. Highs will drop into the 40s and 50s with this next system.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms possible. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 62.

Wed: High: 67. Low: 45. Morning showers then mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 70. Low: 45. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 56. Low: 42. Scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 53. Low: 38. Scattered showers.

Sun: High: 50. Low: 35. Partly cloudy.