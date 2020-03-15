Soggy week ahead

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we will have plenty of chances for rain this week across the state.

Sunday night through Monday:

A few showers will be possible Sunday evening in southwestern Kansas, but there will be a better chance for rain and a few storms in central Kansas after midnight until about 8 a.m. Monday.

Lows will drop into the 30s and 40s overnight. Highs on Monday will get back into the 50s for most, the 60s for southwestern Kansas.

Monday night through Tuesday:

Another chance for rain will arrive Monday night, especially for southwestern Kansas. These spotty showers will continue Tuesday for most of western Kansas.

Wednesday through Thursday:

Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday with even more rain chances. Showers and storms will be possible for most of Kansas Wednesday night through Thursday (especially through Thursday morning, tapering off a bit by the afternoon). Showers will turn into light snow in northwestern Kansas Thursday night through Friday morning.

Friday through next weekend:

We'll get a break from the rain, but it will get cooler by the end of the week. Highs will drop into the upper 40s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. More rain will be possible by Sunday afternoon/evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain late. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Early morning showers/storms, then cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 44.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with overnight showers and storms. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 57.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 49 Morning showers/storms, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 57 Showers and storms, especially in the morning.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 34 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 34 Partly cloudy with overnight showers.

