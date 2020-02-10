Soldier at Fort Riley admits to distributing bomb-making instructions

A 24-year-old man pleads guilty to unlawfully distributing instructions for making explosive devices over social media while he was in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Riley.

U.S. Attorney Stepehen McAllister says Jarrett William Smith pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

McAllister says Smith joined the Army in June 2017 and served as an infantry soldier and was trained in combat and tactical operations. He was transferred to Fort Riley last July.

The FBI investigated after receiving information that Smith showed others how to construct improvised explosive decides. McAllister says he also spoke with others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine "to fight with a violent, far-right military group."

Last September, from Fort Riley, McAllister says Smith sent an undercover representative of the FBI specific instructions for making an explosive device and provided a recipe for creating improvised napalm.

Smith could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count, McAllister says. Sentencing is set for May 18.