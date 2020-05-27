Soldier credited for stopping active shooter, saving lives in Leavenworth

An active-duty Forth Leavenworth soldier is credited for saving lives after stopping an active shooter late Wednesday morning in Leavenworth.

Kansas City station KCTV 5 reports the soldier took action after witnessing the threat on the Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth.

The station reports multiple police agencies responded to the bridge about 11 a.m. Wednesday after people reported hearing multiple gunshots fired on the bridge.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens says an active shooter was on the bridge, shooting at random vehicles. He says the soldier was waiting in traffic, saw what was happening and hit the gunman with his vehicle, critically injuring the man and ending the threat.

Kitchens says the soldier likely saved "countless lives."