Soldier gifts Plainville teen with special badge after good deed

A Plainville High School student received a gift she will never forget.

(Source: Kandie Morain)

Over the weekend, the Plainville community came together to host the "Remember the Fallen" traveling memorial. It honors those who lost their lives serving in the military since 9/11.

Jami Morain spent her weekend volunteering at the tribute. She helped people find photos of their loved ones on the memorial and comforted them when emotions ran high.

While volunteering, Jami helped a Fort Riley sergeant find 18 of his fallen friends. She said, as she walked him through the memorial he started to cry and she did her best to offer solace.

"I was like, don't cry it's not about you, it's about him. it's all about him. t's his friends that he lost," she recalls.

Jami said she was just doing her duty as a volunteer and never realized the impact she made on the soldier -- until she received a gift he wanted her to have.

"He ripped it off and described me, and made sure that I was the one that got it. I just cried and was like, there's no way this is happening to me," said Jami.

The soldier gave her his Combat Infantryman Badge for helping him through that emotional time. The badge is a United States Army military award given to infantrymen and Special Forces soldiers who have fought in active ground combat.

After receiving the badge, Jami went to thank the man, but he was already gone. Now, she just hopes he gets this message.

"That you even thought to thank a complete stranger and give a complete stranger this incredible badge that you had to work so hard for when all I did was show you pictures. Thank you very much," she said.

The badge is now framed in Jami's room so she can remember that moment forever.

Jami and her family have reached out to Fort Riley in hopes of finding the soldier so she can thank him personally.