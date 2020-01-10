Soldier returns home and surprises daughter at school

Recent talk of war has plagued the minds of many, especially those who have family members serving in the military, but one Dothan Preparatory Academy student just got a surprise that put her mind at ease at least for the time being.

Army Chief Warrant Officer Jason Wayt is emotionally reunited with his family. (Source: WTVY)

Rileigh McCollister's class at Dothan Prep was in the middle of discussing the fires in Australia.

What the seventh-grader didn't know, her dad Army Chief Warrant Officer Jason Wayt, who she thought was in Syria, was standing right outside her classroom door.

“It's been about a year since I’ve seen my family. I'm just getting back from the Middle East. I saw my son and the rest of my family, and then going to surprise my family at school,” says Wayt.

It only took a moment before Rileigh realized why Principal Darius McKay interrupted class.

Rileigh was left almost speechless but did manage to describe how she felt.

“Surprised. Happy,” McCollister said.

When asked what was the hardest part of being without her dad Rileigh had this to say.

“Missing him,” she said.

That’s a mutual feeling for her father.

“It feels great being back home. It's the third deployment and this one definitely was the longest one especially being away from the kids,” says Wayt.

Wayt will enjoy time with his family but then be on his way again to protect our families.

“I'm actually going back active duty in about thirty days,” says Wayt.

Wayt serves with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

