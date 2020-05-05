Some Kansas restaurants holding off on reopening dining areas

As of this week under Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's phased-in plan to reopen the state, restaurants are allowed to reopen their dining rooms for customers to sit down to eat.

Despite the lifted restriction, some restaurants are holding off on welcoming customers back inside, feeling it's not safe just yet for customers or employees to open the dining area. For now, they're continue to offer curbside, delivery or pick-up options.

Among the popular spots holding off on reopening its dining room is the Felipe's Mexican Restaurant location in northeast Wichita. Tuesday night saw dozens of cars lined up outside the restaurant, an especially popular spot with Taco Tuesday coinciding with Cinco de Mayo.

Felipe's Manager Miguel Lujano explained the reason for keeping customers outside for now.

"We are one family running this location and our employees which we care for as a family," Lujano says. "So we decided -- as we've been open all during this time -- we decided to just stay safe, but try to help people stay home. We want to help the community try to stay home and not rush out to dine out. I think it's too early."

This means new changes to the restaurant during this transition. This includes a first time pick-up option: Margarita's to go.

The decision on how to move forward looks different for each restaurant location. The Felipe's in west Wichita joined several local restaurants in opening its dining area Monday.

The Felipe's location near 21st North and Woodlawn his holding off a little longer, until the middle of this month.