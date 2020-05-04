Some Kansas stores ring in first customers in more than a month

The start of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's phased-in plan to reopen the state Monday (May 4) saw several store owners ring in their first customers in about six weeks.

Among the retail businesses opening its doors for the first time in the challenging stretch Monday was the Paramount West Antique Mall in west Wichita. While having to monitor the number of customers in the store at a time and marking spots to keep safe social distancing, Paramount West Antique Mall Manager Deborah Charles says there were cars in the parking lot Monday when the store opened at 10 a.m. From there, she says there was "a steady traffic flow"

Employees and customers wearing face masks, the emphasis on social distancing and extra availability/frequent use of hand sanitizer are part of the changes implemented at the antique mall.

"I think it's the new norm, "customer Clifford Rosen says.

Similar protective measures are in place at Wizard Asylum ICT, a Wichita comic book shop.

"We're wearing gloves, trying to encourage hand-washing. I've put signs allover the store about maintaining the stuff we're supposed to maintain in Phase One (of the governor's reopening plan)" Wizard Asylum ICT Co-owner Brian Hunter says.

Social distancing is more tricky at businesses like men's clothing stores where employees help measure customers for suits. The staff at east Wichita's Johnston's Clothiers says they're working to follow the state's guidelines as best they can.

"A lot of things we're going to play by ear, but until we get different directions from the CDC or the county and state, we'll maintain our social distancing and wearing a mask," Johnston's Clothiers Store Manager Dewight Lillard says.

