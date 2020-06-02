Some NewMarket Square businesses close early in anticipation of possible protest

Some businesses in northwest Wichita's NewMarket Square voluntarily close early Tuesday evening in response to word of a possible protest spread over social media.

While specific plans for gathering in the NewMarket Square area aren't confirmed, both police and stores in that area are taking rumors seriously, being prepared in case a large crowd shows up.

Several shops in Ne Market Square had windows and doors barricaded before 5 p.m. Target and Starbucks both closed at 4 p.m. This follows Monday night when Target's closed at 7 p.m., later than Tuesday, but still earlier than usual.

Employees at both businesses say the decision to close early Tuesday is out of precaution for potential protests. Wichita police arrived at the shopping center Tuesday afternoon.

A Facebook post from nearby gymnastics gym Acrobatic Academy canceled classes Tuesday night and confirmed the decision to do so is in anticipation of a possible protest.