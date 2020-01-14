Some QuikTrip customers could see old charges on their bank accounts

Some QuikTrip customers who use debit cards to make purchases could soon see some old charges on their bank accounts.

Chase Bank processes transactions for QuikTrip. The bank said from Nov. 1 through Dec. 18 it did not charge customers who used their debit card and a PIN due to a technical issue.

Chase said the issue was fixed on Dec. 19, but the company waited until after the holidays to process the old purchases.

"We expect affected customers to see each purchase post on their checking account by the end of January," said the bank.