Some Wichita businesses see uptick in sales Father's Day weekend

Some area businesses said they’ve seen an uptick in sales due to the Father’s Day holiday.

Chicken N Pickle said they saw more customers than normal – but still not the amount that they did last Father’s Day.

“It’s been good it’s been nice and steady,” Chicken N Pickle Manager Kelsey Rockett said. “The whole weekend was pretty busy for us lots of families out and people enjoying the beautiful weather we had yesterday.”

She says slowly but surely business is returning to normal.

“Every week we've seen an increase in guest count and sales and I feel like guests are slowly getting more comfortable with coming out,” Rockett said. “I think with our property, it makes a huge difference we are mostly open air people feel more comfortable coming out.”

Other families celebrated indoors at bowling alleys. Northrock Lanes said it too saw a busier than usual Sunday.

“It does feel like every week more and more people are coming out and more and more people are getting back to the life they missed,” Brent Bowers, Northrock Lanes general manager, said.

Regardless of how they spent Father’s Day, people said they're happy to be spending time with family out of the house again.

“It’s good for us to get back to a sense of normal,” bowler Corey Gables said. “Certainly we are social distancing but being able to get out is a good thing for our family.”