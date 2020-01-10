Some ice; light snow for Saturday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that some freezing drizzle into the overnight will lead to more slick roads and sidewalks through early Saturday. Use caution if you do have to travel. Chances for snow will ramp up for south central and eastern Kansas Saturday morning, but should be tapering off by mid afternoon.

Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens early Saturday, with wind chills falling well below zero. Highs will reach the lower 30s in western Kansas with upper 20s farther east.

Some clouds will move through on Sunday. A few flurries are possible up along the Kansas/Nebraska line, but it won't amount to much.

Much colder air (Arctic air) will arrive by the middle of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Light freezing drizzle. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: AM snow chance, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 29.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 17.

Sun: High: 34 Decreasing clouds by afternoon.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 34 Low: 30 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 28 Low: 10 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 38 Low: 19 Mostly cloudy and breezy.