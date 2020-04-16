Some patients fighting coronavirus die home alone

(CNN) - Some Americans are fighting coronavirus at home and isolated. Many are deteriorating and dying at home alone.

Some people are battling the deadly virus at home, and when they take a turn for the worse, they're dying at home, alone. (Source: CNN)

Leonardo Frazier said a simple-looking device made all the difference for him. It’s a finger-monitor, measuring Frazier’s oxygen, heart and blood.

The 54-year-old coronavirus patient wore it at home in northeastern Ohio, alone, while he was battling coronavirus. It was connected to his cell phone, and when his condition took a sudden nosedive, it let his doctors in Ohio know.

“(It) told me I needed to ... come down to the ER immediately. And so that’s what I did,” he said.

Frazier said he felt so incapacitated at home, alone, that he doesn’t know if he’d have had the wherewithal to get himself to the hospital.

“And this right here saved my life, and that’s why I’m here today,” he said.

Frazier’s is a rare case. He happened to be placed in a pilot program at University Hospitals in Ohio, designed to help save the lives of patients who are fighting coronavirus from home where, experts say, a victim’s condition can plummet in an instant.

“It’s unpredictable. And so some patients will go home, and they’ll stay well. Their lungs will get improved. Others may deteriorate. We don’t know who will,” said Dr. Peter Pronovost of University Hospitals in Ohio.

And often, they deteriorate and die at home with no one knowing.

Officials in areas hardest-hit say they’re struggling to count those who are isolated with the virus at home, and the numbers of people they believe are dying at home, they say, are staggering.

New York City Councilman Mark Levine, who chairs the city’s health committee, said before the pandemic, 20 to 25 people died at home in New York on an average day.

In recent days, Levine says, “It’s been over 200 people a day who are dying at home. We presume that most of that increase is due to coronavirus.”

Even with ramped-up testing, experts say, the numbers of those who died from coronavirus may be well under-counted when all is said and done because of the massive gaps in monitoring of those who died at home.

“I think during this acute period of time were so many people are not accessing medical medical care, the folks who are dying at home in the numbers that you’re talking about, this will definitely be a blind spot during this period of time,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky of Massachusetts General Hospital.

New York state officials are now scrambling, to try to fill those gaps of information, devising ways of counting “probable” coronavirus deaths, including victims who were not previously tested and those dying at home, whose symptoms fit certain parameters of the virus.

“It’s just horrendous. The numbers speak for themselves. We’ve been over this with our health colleagues. This used to be a very, very rare thing in New York City and suddenly it’s jumped up. And obviously the only thing that’s changed is COVID-19,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Experts say even with post-mortem testing, getting a truly accurate count of the numbers of people who died at home from coronavirus may be nearly impossible.

One doctor said there’s another category of people who could be included in the count of victims of this pandemic: Those who died at home from heart attacks or strokes who refused to go to the hospital out of fear of getting coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.