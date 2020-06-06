Some relief from the heat on the way

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we will gradually get a little cooler over the next few days.

Lows will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s overnight. The sky will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Sunday, highs will reach the 90s. The wind will be in from the south, with gusts around 40-50 mph in the west and around 25-35 mph in central Kansas. We'll have a sunny sky.

Highs will stay in the 90s on Monday with a mostly sunny sky.

A few showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday, especially in northern Kansas. Highs will drop into the 80s.

We will stay in the 80s through the rest of the week,

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 71.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. High: 93.

Tue: High: 85. Low: 68. Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers/storms.

Wed: High: 85. Low: 58. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 89. Low: 61. Sunny.

Fri: High: 87. Low: 63. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 63. Mostly sunny.