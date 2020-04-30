Some restaurants eager, others cautious as Kansas reopening plans unveiled

Gov. Laura Kelly announced her phased-in approach Thursday evening to reopen Kansas. In it, the ability for restaurants to open their dining rooms to customers while maintaining proper social distancing.

According to the plan, restaurants must maintain at least 6 feet of distance between consumers (individuals or groups). They can "meet this requirement by using physical barriers sufficient to prevent virus spread between seated customers or groups of seated customers."

Misty LaCount is the office manager at The Anchor. She says the restaurant has seen success in its carryout service over the past month and will continue with a conservative approach by not reopening for another week or two.

"Just for the safety of our employees here and just everything we've been reading on Facebook and stuff, that people are still not 100 percent comfortable going out in restaurants, so we just want to assure our guests and our employees that we're doing what's best for them," said LaCount.

Natasha Gandhi-Rue co-owns The Kitchen and wants to open her doors sooner rather than later, but she says she's confused as to how she'll be allowed to operate her dining room

"I guess there's a lot of gray area that I'm concerned about and I don't know what we're going to do. I think what we'll do is we'll start with our patio. Maybe it's every other table you're seating people at," said Gandhi-Rue.

She's not the only one questioning the reopening process.

Thursday night, Eyewitness News received questions from bar owners who also serve food asking why they wouldn't be able to open to serve dine-in customers.

Gov. Kelly said bars and clubs could continue curbside service, but not reopen inside before May 18.

Eyewitness New plans to ask follow-up questions of the governor and the Sedgwick County Commission which is scheduled to hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Friday.