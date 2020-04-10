Some strong storms possible on Saturday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a cold and, in spots, a frosty Friday morning. While temperatures will remain below normal in eastern Kansas, western Kansas will witness a warm-up as highs climb into the 60s and 70s.

Areas of clouds and drizzle on Saturday morning should give way to partial clearing and much warmer weather during the afternoon as temperatures top-out in the 70s. Storms, some strong with small hail and gusty wind, are possible Saturday evening before colder weather sweeps across the state on Sunday. Rain should mix with snow and some light accumulation, mainly on grassy surfaces, is possible along and north of I-70.

Next week looks unseasonably chilly. Overnight temperatures in the in the 20s and 30s will only warm into the 40s and 50s during the day. In other words, Kansas can expect temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More sun than clouds. Wind: E/S 10-20. High: 64.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warmer; isolated showers/storms. Wind: S 15-25g. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with showers/storms. Wind: S/E 10-15. Low: 52.

Sun: High: 57. Low: 25. Windy with rain showers; some snow may mix in.

Mon: High: 49. Low: 29. Mostly sunny; breezy and chilly

Tue: High: 51. Low: 34. More clouds than sun.

Wed: High: 59. Low: 35. Partly cloudy; not as cool.

Thu: High: 47. Low: 37. Mostly cloudy, cool; chance of rain.