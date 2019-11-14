'Somebody help me': Doorbell camera captures woman's screams from passing car

A woman’s screams can be heard on chilling footage captured on a doorbell camera before she’s driven away in a speeding car.

Video shows the owners of the doorbell go outside to investigate and then watch as a white hatchback appears to drive off with the screaming woman.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous heard the commotion.

"It was a little scary. It was kind of like if he was like attacking her and she was trying to like, get out of his car, but he wouldn't let her,” they said.

Police officers were seen going door to door, checking for more doorbell video.

An officer told KCBS they don't know yet if this was a domestic dispute or something else.

The neighbor heard a woman and man arguing.

"The guy was telling her something like, ‘Oh, I'm sorry. I told you I was sorry,’ and she just kept screaming for help and then that's when he kind of just took her and just drove off,” the neighbor said.

Many neighbors are just now hearing about this incident, wondering if the woman lives on the street.

"The car that she was in, I've never seen before. We don't know who she was - if she was in the neighborhood, if someone was visiting her, we're not sure,” the neighbor said.

Police have not announced any arrests or if an abduction actually occurred.

Copyright 2019 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.