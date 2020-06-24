South Dakota governor on taking down Mount Rushmore, 'Not on my watch'

As statues of former presidents with ties to slavery have been defaced or torn down by protesters across the United States, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem vowed Wednesday not to let it happen in her state.

George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are just two of the faces etched in Mount Rushmore, a huge granite monument in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Conservative radio host Ben Shapiro posed a cynical question on Twitter Tuesday, "So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?"

A day later, Noem, a Republican governor, responded, "Not on my watch."

Unrest broke out in the country after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a White police officer. Since then, protesters have marched and rallied across the nation with the message that 'Black Lives Matter' and have called for any and everything that has ties to racial inequalities be removed.