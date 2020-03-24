Southerly breeze blows 70s back into the Sunflower State

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a stormy start to our Tuesday, but rain and thunder are on the way out and sunshine is on the way in. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

After a chilly night in the 40s, warmer weather is back on Wednesday as highs climb into the 70s. High temperatures may flirt with 80 degrees along the Oklahoma border. The only weather worry will be a stronger breeze from the south which will be gusty at times.

Our next weather maker won’t move through until late in the week. Passing showers on Thursday night will blossom into more widespread rain and storms on Friday into Saturday morning. However, most of the weekend looks dry, albeit cooler.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Clearing and warmer. Wind: NW/N 10-20. High: 65.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 49.

Thu: High: 67. Low: 50. Mostly cloudy; isolated showers late.

Fri: High: 71. Low: 47. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms possible.

Sat: High: 60. Low: 39. Rain early; clearing and cooler.

Sun: High: 65. Low: 43. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 70. Low: 47. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.