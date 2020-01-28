Southwest Kansas digging out of more than a foot of snow

Residents and businesses in southwest Kansas are digging out after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in some areas on Tuesday.

Fifteen inches of snow, the highest total reported, buried Liberal while places like Rolla and five miles east of Sublette saw 13 inches.

School districts canceled classes and businesses delayed openings due to the storm.

Dodge City saw five inches of snow and some thought it brought a bit of charm to the wild west city.

"I love it. Oh my god! I was at home, found out I didn't have a meeting first thing this morning, so I got dressed and I still went out. I had to enjoy it," said resident Franklin Davis.

While the southwest part of the state is in need of the moisture due to moderate to severe drought, the half an inch to an inch of snow that fell every hour created hazardous road conditions.

"Stress level goes up quite a bit but slow and easy and take our time," said truck driver Daryl Cruse.

Davis said he hopes to enjoy the snow and go sledding before the rising temperatures melt it.

Storm Team 12 says a huge weekend warm-up is likely by Saturday with near record highs by Sunday.