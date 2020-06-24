Southwestern College to end fall semester at Thanksgiving

Southwestern College will end its fall 2020 semester at Thanksgiving.

President Brad Andrews made the announcement in a message regarding the Fall 2020 Semester. He said the academic semester would begin one week early on Monday, August 10, 2020 and the last day of finals will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Additionally, the traditional Fall Break has been removed from the calendar this year, and we will hold classes on Labor Day.

"These revisions to the calendar allow us to reduce the risks of mid-semester travel and maximize the likelihood that we all remain healthy and meeting in-person throughout the fall semester," said Andrews. "We also believe this approach is the best option for the safety and well-being of our students and their families, and for our faculty and staff."

Southwestern is the latest university to announce changes to its fall semester as concerns of COVID-19 continue and case numbers begin to rise.

Wichita State University , the University of Kansas and several other small institutions said they will switch to online learning after Thanksgiving in order to wrap up of the fall semester.