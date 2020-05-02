Southwest Kansas sees the highest numbers of COVID-19 in the state

Ford County now has the most COVID-19 cases in the state of Kansas, passing Wyandotte County with nearly 800 positive cases.

Commissioners from southwest meat packing counties say they’re seeing a late hit of the virus.

Finney County commissioner Dr. William Clifford said, “The coronavirus was a little bit late to reach western Kansas but it certainly found us with a vengeance.”

Clifford says they expected an increase in positive cases when they ramped up testing a couple weeks ago, now administering 150 tests per day.

“In the other meat packing counties, Seward and Ford, there are also high numbers. Ford is high sevens if not over 800 and the hottest spot in the state of Kansas,” said Clifford.

Seward County commissioner Nathan McCaffrey said, “We’ve been a little bit behind the rest of the country and even the state of Kansas. And at these meat packing plants, it got into that group of people before the stay at home orders were actually issued.”

McCaffrey says the state provided the most help with testing for the National Beef plant. He says that is where most of the cases in Seward County are coming from.

He doesn't anticipate Seward County to extend its stay-at-home order while Finney County plans to do so.

The Finney County Health Department issued an emergency order to keep the county closed until May 10.

“That requires a decrease in positive cases over fourteen days and we have not yet met that. So that’s the reason for the extension of the emergency order past when it’s lifted by the governor on Monday," said Clifford.

