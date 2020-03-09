Special Olympics Kansas cancels state events due to coronavirus

Special Olympics Kansas has canceled a number of activities due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The following events are affected:

• 2020 State Basketball and Cheerleading Tournaments scheduled for

• March 14-15 in Topeka and March 20-21 in Hays

• All Young Athletes Programs scheduled March 9-23

• All local team practices scheduled March 9 – 23

• KU Unified Basketball Championship game scheduled March 19

"While this news is incredibly disappointing for all of us, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners remains our top priority," said President & CEO John Lair.

He said the organization had been working with Special Olympics, Inc. and Special Olympics North America, the Kansas Dept. of Health, and various health professionals to "proceed safely with the Games." He said it wasn't until Saturday, March 7, when a case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kansas and several states surrounding Kansas, that their decision changed.

Lair said the Special Olympics serve a "population where many are at a heightened risk due to age and/or compromised immune systems, and our competitions require people to travel from all parts of the state to compete."

"While canceling events is truly disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete – as well as for the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who support them and look forward to cheering for them – we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved," said Lair.

Lair said Special Olympics Kansas staff will re-evaluate the situation on March 23, 2020, and provide guidance and updated information regarding future events to athletes, families, coaches and volunteers at that time.