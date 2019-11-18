Some question spending priorities in Nickerson/South Hutchinson school district

On Nov.5, voters in the Nickerson/South Hutchinson school district turned down an approximate $30 million bond issue. In the election, only 20 percent of voters approved the bond issue.

Voters say that $29.9 million price tag was simply too much. Now, some are upset with the school board after the conversation shifts to using what is left of the capital overlay to improve athletic facilities.

Monday night's school board meeting was full of residents who live within the district, talking about the potential move, saying they would rather see the money spent elsewhere.

In the public comment portion at the start of the meeting, a handful of people in the room spoke, saying the district is in need of better security at the schools and classroom improvements, not new athletic facilities.

One employee of the district spoke about having to change curriculum because she doesn't have the necessary equipment to teach.

Monday night, the board decided to table the discussing until January, noting changes in the classroom are needed first.