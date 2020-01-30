Spirit AeroSystems appoints Mark Suchinski as new Chief Financial Officer

Spirit AeroSystems has appointed a new Chief new Chief Financial Officer.

On Thursday, the company announced the resignation of Jose Garcia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and John Gilson, Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.

According to a press release, Spirit has appointed Mark Suchinski as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Damon Ward as Interim Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, effective January 29, 2020.

"We are pleased to have Mark stepping into the CFO role," said Spirit AeroSystems President and CEO Tom Gentile. "Mark is a long-tenured and respected leader at Spirit, particularly within the finance team where he held a variety of key roles from 2006 to 2018, including serving as Controller and Principal Accounting Officer from 2014 to 2018. He brings a comprehensive understanding of our business and has strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. Mark is supported by Spirit's talented finance organization and is committed to our future success."

In December 2019, Spirit received information through its established compliance processes that led Spirit to commence a review of its accounting process compliance. As a result of the review, which is ongoing, Spirit determined that it did not comply with its established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that were received by Spirit after the end of third quarter 2019.

As of today, Spirit believes this non-compliance will not result in a restatement of Spirit's financial statements for the third quarter ended September 26, 2019 or materially impact the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. However, the review is ongoing and no final conclusion has been made. In light of these findings, Messrs. Garcia and Gilson tendered their resignations. Spirit has communicated about this matter with the Securities and Exchange Commission and anticipates fully cooperating with any inquiries the Commission may have.

Spirit is taking steps to strengthen procedures relating to contingent liabilities of this type to ensure they are processed correctly in the future. Spirit expects to file its Form 10-K for the 2019 fiscal year by the Securities and Exchange Commission's deadline.