Spirit AeroSystems calls back some furloughed employees

Some Spirit AeroSystems employees furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic will soon return to work.

The company says as Boeing begins to resume production, Spirit will work with its employees, customers and suppliers to begin a phased-in return to work.

"This will be a slow process as we work to continue to support our customer’s operations in a manner that is safe for all involved. We will communicate with employees as new information becomes available," said the company in a statement.

Just last week, Spirit announced a 21-day furlough and four-day workweeks for managers and hourly employees in Wichita and San Antonio directly associated with production work on the Boeing commercial program.