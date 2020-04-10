Spirit AeroSystems producers face shield frames for health care workers

Spirit AeroSystems joins the growing number of manufacturers making personal protection equipment (PPE) for those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says it is collaborating with the Ad Astra Coalition to create face shields at its Wichita facility.

The coalition brings businesses and government partners together to help address some of the challenges being created in Wichita and Kansas by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our company and our skilled employees are honored to help meet the needs of healthcare workers during this global pandemic,” said Spirit AeroSystems Vice President and Chief Engineer of Research and Technology Sean Black, Ph.D. “We are grateful to all who are on the frontlines of this crisis, and are pleased we can lend our experience to help in this way.”

Spirit says its 3D printing technology is normally used to make aircraft parts and tooling. Now, the company is making around 1,000 face shield frames every week.

The products will be delivered to Wichita State University (WSU) and distributed via the Coalition to where they are needed most.