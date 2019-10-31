Spirit AeroSystems releases third-quarter earnings report

Spirit AeroSystems released its third-quarter earnings report Thursday morning.

The report shows a nearly 23 percent drop in quarterly profit. The total revenue was $1.9 billion, up six percent year-to-year. The company says the increase was primarily driven by higher production volumes on the Boeing 777, 787 and Airbus A350 programs as well as higher revenue recognized on the Boeing 787 program.

"Spirit posted solid results in the third quarter driven by improved operational performance and the cost mitigation actions we implemented last quarter to lessen the financial impact of remaining at a rate of 52 aircraft per month on the 737," said Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile.

The earnings report comes as Boeing announces it will decrease production of the 787 later next year.

Spirit has a contract with Boeing and relies on the production of the 737 for 50 percent of its revenue. The company says production of the 737 is continuing at a rate of 52 aircraft per month in accordance with its agreement with Boeing.

Spirit also announced it will acquire assets of Bombardier aerostructures and aftermarket services businesses in Belfast, Northern Ireland; Casablanca, Morocco; and Dallas.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in early 2020.

"We expect to realize about $60 million in synergies from the acquisition, which values the acquisition on a post-synergy EBITDA multiple of 6.5 times," said Gentile.

Read the entire report here.