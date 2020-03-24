Spirit Aerosystems suspends Boeing work in Wichita

Spirit Aerosystems says it is suspending work for Boeing that is performed here in Wichita. The suspension also includes facilities in Tulsa and McAlester, Oklahoma. The move comes after Boeing announced it was temporarily suspending production at its plant in Washington.

Spirit did not say how many employees this would impact, but the suspension begins on Wednesday, March 25 and will last two weeks, until April 8. The company says it will continue to pay employees who are sent home during the two-week period. Spirit says it will also use the time to further deep-clean and sanitize work spaces and facilities as they continue to protect against COVID 19.

The company says when production resumes on Boeing programs, they will align costs and workforce to the new level of production set by Boeing, which could potentially include "additional workforce actions."

Spirit will continue to support 787 work at Boeing's plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Military, non-Boeing work and other growth programs will continue.