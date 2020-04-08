Spirit details cost-cutting measures amid COVID-19 pandemic

Spirit Aerosystems announces the steps it’s taking to “reduce costs and preserve liquidity” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Spirit has enacted a robust crisis management and response process as part of our enterprise risk management program to help us navigate the challenges we face due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tom Gentile, President and CEO, Spirit AeroSystems in a press release. "We are proactively taking steps to ensure the safety of our team as we maintain operations to support our customers, including the critical work we do on national security programs."

Monday, Spirit received notice from Boeing that all deliveries to Boeing’s Washington State and South Carolina facilities are suspended until further notice due to Boeing’s indefinite product suspension at those sites.

Because of that, Spirit has halted production for Boeing programs in Wichita and other locations. Defense, Airbus and other non-Boeing work will continue.

Spirit says it has acted proactively to support health and safety of employees. They put together a global crisis management team to focus on creating and implementing processes to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the workplace.

Those include:

*Restricted travel for employees

*Implemented social-distancing standards throughout workspaces

*Initiated consistent and ongoing cleaning of high touch areas

*Began deep cleaning and sanitization of any work spaces potentially exposed

*Established processes aligned with CDC guidelines to work with any exposed individual on the necessary quarantine period and the process to return to work

In light of the 737 MAX production suspension that began on January 1, 2020, Spirit initiated the following actions to reduce costs:

*Implemented workforce reductions of 2,800 employees in Wichita, Kansas and 400 employees in Oklahoma

*Initiated a voluntary retirement program for 850 hourly and salaried workers

*Deferred over $120 million of capital expenditures

*Extended union contracts for employees represented by the IAM and IBEW for three years

*Negotiated an amendment to its credit facility providing for covenant relief into 2021 and secured a $375 million short-term delayed draw term loan facility

*Reduced its cash dividend to a penny per share

*Continued the suspension of its share repurchase program

*Negotiated a new production agreement with Boeing; extended the MAX contract three years to 2033; received $225 million advance from Boeing; deferred repayment of $123 million advance from Boeing to 2022

To further reduce costs due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related production suspension, Spirit has taken the following additional actions:

*Reduced pay for all U.S.-based executives by 20 percent until further notice. The company will address non-U.S. executive pay in accordance with local law and statutory requirements

*Initiated a 21 calendar-day furlough of production workers and managers supporting Boeing programs in Wichita, Kansas and Oklahoma

*Implemented a four-day work week for its salaried workforce at its Wichita, Kansas facility until further notice

Spirit says it will continue to evaluate further cost-reduction actions, which could include “additional workforce actions.”

