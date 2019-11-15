Spirit employees kick off holiday giving campaign with toy run

Employees at Spirit AeroSystems volunteered to ride their motorcycles from the Wichita campus to collect toys and money for The Salvation Army.

More than 100 motorcycles revved their engines in order to give back to the community.

Last year, the company raised about $60,000 to support nearly 100 local families.

"Our employees at Spirit Air Systems are just incredibly generous. It is apart of who we are and what we do. It's our friends, our families in the community, so being able to give back in a place where we live and work, you know, doesn't get any better than that," said Amy Williams, Sr. Manager for Community Relations with Spirit AeroSystems.

Williams says this event is the kickoff to their campaign.

She says the company hopes to shatter last year's record-breaking efforts in order to help the community.