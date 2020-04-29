Spirit offering voluntary-layoff option for union-represented workers in Wichita

In a letter to Spirit AeroSystems employees Wednesday, CEO Tom Gentile offers all union-represented workers in Wichita the option to be voluntarily laid off.

This comes after Boeing reported losing $1.7 billion during the first quarter of 2020. Boeing plans to lay off 16,000 workers, but did say it wants to slowly restart production of the 737 Max later this year.

Spirit makes most of the 737 Max in Wichita, but the plane has been grounded since March 2019 after 346 people died in two separate crashes.

Eyewitness News will reach out to Spirit to find out how Wednesday's announcement will impact production.