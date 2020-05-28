Splash Aqua Park ICT opens this weekend

Splash Aqua Park ICT will reopen at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The inflatable waterpark said it will be open every day this summer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets and sign all waivers online to keep eliminate lines if possible.

Here's what the water park said it is doing to slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Limiting 30 people in the park at a time.

• Aqua Guides will be spraying sanitizer during shifts on all equipment.

• All life jackets will be sprayed with sanitizer after each use.

• Guests may bring in their own personal Coast Guard Approved life vest.

Visitors are warned to never dive headfirst into the water from any part of the course, and always enter feet first.