Sporting goods chain Modell’s to close its remaining stores

Modell’s Sporting Goods, the century-old family-owned sporting goods chain, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is closing its remaining 115 stores.

The New York-based retailer known to New Yorkers for its “Gotta Go to Mo’s” advertising slogan, will start liquidation sales Friday.

Modell’s joins a slew of other iconic retailers that have filed for Chapter 11 reorganization or liquidated in recent years, including Payless ShoeSource Corp., Toys R Us and children’s chain Gymboree.

