Spot storm chances Wednesday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that spotty storm chances return to Kansas again Wednesday. The risk of severe weather is very low, but some small hail and brief gusty winds are not out of the question.

Temperatures early Wednesday will be down around 60 with low humidity. In the afternoon, highs will warm back up to near 90 with light south winds and a little more humidity.

Thursday will have gusty south winds and hotter temperatures. Highs will be back up into the 90s for much of Kansas. A few storms may move into western Kansas.

Storm chances will increase Friday evening as a cold front pushes in from the northwest, but temperatures are not expected to cool down much for the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, then partly cloudy. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated PM showers/storms. Wind: S 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms end, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 67.

Thu: High: 92 Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 71 Becoming partly cloudy; evening storms. Windy

Sat: High: 90 Low: 70 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Sun: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Mon: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.