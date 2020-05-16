Spotty afternoon storms, drying out Sunday

Morning showers and a few storms across western and central Kansas will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s, and highs will warm to into the 70s to near 80 this afternoon. A cold front will push the storm chances to eastern Kansas by this evening. Widespread severe storms are not expected, however a few strong storms with torrential downpours and frequent lighting are possible. Rain this afternoon should not aggravate area flooding.

Drier weather returns on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the 70s. Mild weather and dry conditions should prevail at the beginning of next week. Typical mid-May temperatures with highs in the 70s and 80s. Storm chances return next Friday and will continue through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy; a few late afternoon storms. Wind: SE/W 5-10. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 52.

Mon: High: 76 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 78 Low: 53 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 61 Becoming partly cloudy, isolated overnight storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 64 Mostly sunny; isolated PM storms.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.