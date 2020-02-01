Spring-like Sunday; HUGE changes next week

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that record highs could be tied or broken Sunday afternoon as much of the Plains feels an early taste of spring. Some areas will be nearly 25 degrees above average.

Skies will be mainly clear heading into Sunday morning. Lows will dip down into the 30s. Highs will be around 70, or into the mid 70s across western Kansas. South to southwest winds can be expected.

A cold front enters the state on Monday, which will start a downward trend early in the week. Highs will range from 20s in northwest Kansas to near 60 in the southeast. Gusty north winds will return too.

Chances for light snow are expected Tuesday, mainly across western and northern Kansas. It shouldn't be very heavy, but bitter wind chills and some light accumulations look likely.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: SW/S 10-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 49.

Mon: High: 60 Turning mostly cloudy; breezy.

Tue: High: 30 Low: 29 Cloudy; some drizzle or freezing drizzle. Breezy

Wed: High: 33 Low: 15 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 16 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 25 Mostly sunny, breezy.