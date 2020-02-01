Spring-like weekend

Record warmth is on the way for the weekend and it will be quite unusual to see these kinds of temperatures in early February. Records highs are possible by Sunday.

Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday. The combination of West winds and sunshine during the afternoon will push temperatures into the upper 50s and 60s. Clear skies and plenty of stars lighting up the sky tonight. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday will be even warmer and that's when we could see numerous record highs across Kansas. Mostly sunny skies are expected with most areas well into the 70s.

A strong cold front arrives early next week with MUCH colder air by Monday afternoon and a snow chance for northern Kansas arriving Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 62.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 48.

Mon: High: 56 Increasing clouds; turning colder through afternoon.

Tue: High: 33 Low: 27 Cloudy; some drizzle. Breezy and much colder.

Wed: High: 31 Low: 18 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 28 Mostly sunny, breezy.

